Chaotic scenes have surfaced online showing thousands of Afghans trying to flee at the country as the Taliban stormed the capital.The footage, taken at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday, show the despair as thousands...Full Article
Watch: Heartbreaking airport scenes as Taliban take Kabul, thousands flee
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Biden stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Reuters - Politics
President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and rejected..
U.N. calls for end to 'chilling' abuses in Afghanistan
Reuters - Politics
US President Joe Biden On Afghanistan – Statement
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Taliban take civilian weapons, airport in turmoil
Reuters - Politics
The mass evacuations and chaos at Kabul's central airport, now under the control of the U.S. military, continued into Monday with..