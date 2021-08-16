China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
Published
China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods...Full Article
Published
China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods...Full Article
By Michael Lelyveld
Clouds are gathering over China’s economic growth prospects for the second half of the year as the..
By William H. Overholt*
China and the United States are in a different game than the rising power/established power..