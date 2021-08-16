Thousands flock to Afghanistan airport in attempt to flee country as Taliban take control
Published
Videos circulating on social media showed people running across the tarmac as U.S. soldiers fired warning shots in the air.Full Article
Published
Videos circulating on social media showed people running across the tarmac as U.S. soldiers fired warning shots in the air.Full Article
As the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, Besmellah Khuram sat in his living room in Sacramento and video-called his family in..
The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan and an end to fighting and abuse..