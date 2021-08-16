Free Guy’ Beat Box Office Expectations, but Movie Theaters Still Have a Big Problem
Published
Disney may have a new film franchise on its hands after “Free Guy” beat box office expectations. For theater owners, however, the...Full Article
Published
Disney may have a new film franchise on its hands after “Free Guy” beat box office expectations. For theater owners, however, the...Full Article
With the arrival of “The Suicide Squad,” comic fans got to see an iconic villain brought to life on screen for the first time..
“Free Guy,” the action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a video game character, made $2.2 million at the box office in its..