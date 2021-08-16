Final U.S. Embassy Cable From Kabul Hints At Afghan President's Escape

Watch VideoThe last cable that came from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday gives us some insight into what they were thinking and essentially there was a lot more going on than they were making the public aware of.
The five-page, sensitive but unclassified document shows that the U.S. was aware of the...
Watch VideoThe last cable that came from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday gives us some insight into what they were thinking and essentially there was a lot more going on than they were making the public aware of.