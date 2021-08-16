Warming: Distressing content Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least seven people...Full Article
Seven killed in Afghanistan's Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols capital
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Taliban take civilian weapons, airport in turmoil
Reuters - Politics
The mass evacuations and chaos at Kabul's central airport, now under the control of the U.S. military, continued into Monday with..
Scene at Kabul Airport Turns Chaotic as Afghans Attempt to Flee Taliban Takeover
Wibbitz Top Stories
Advertisement
More coverage
Chaos at Kabul airport as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
euronews (in English)
Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate..