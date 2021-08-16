7 killed at Kabul airport as hundreds try to flee Afghanistan amid chaos
Published
Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power...Full Article
Published
Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power...Full Article
People gathered at Kabul airport, hoping to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.
Scene at Kabul
Airport Turns Chaotic, as Afghans Attempt
to Flee Taliban Takeover.
A day after the capital city fell..