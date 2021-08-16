Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul’s main airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that...Full Article
The mass evacuations and chaos at Kabul's central airport, now under the control of the U.S. military, continued into Monday with..
Scene at Kabul
Airport Turns Chaotic, as Afghans Attempt
to Flee Taliban Takeover.
A day after the capital city fell..