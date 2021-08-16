Nicolle Wallace: '95 percent of Americans will agree' with Biden speech on Afghanistan
Published
MSNBC host Nicole Wallace predicted President Biden's speech on the ballooning crisis in Afghanistan will be more well received among...Full Article
Published
MSNBC host Nicole Wallace predicted President Biden's speech on the ballooning crisis in Afghanistan will be more well received among...Full Article
Matt Zeller, an Afghanistan veteran and former CIA analyst who co-founded an organization — No One Left Behind — to help..
The president delivered an address Monday that received similar criticism, but MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace came to his defense.