New York City to require proof of COVID-19 shot
Published
NEW YORK — New York City will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life...Full Article
Published
NEW YORK — New York City will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life...Full Article
Justin Andrews reports on how one SF fitness studio planned ahead for the city's proof of vaccination requirement (8-20-2021)
Differences in COVID vaccine mandates right now are confusing some Tri-State Area residents, and even in the city, some feel there..