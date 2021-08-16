Air raid sirens sound in Israel after rocket fired from Gaza
Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel on Monday after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip, the first since the 11-day war...Full Article
This marks the first activation of the Iron Dome missile defense system since the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.
SDEROT, Israel (AP) — Just three months after the latest war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, the border..