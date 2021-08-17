Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says the US rock and folk legend sexually abused her almost 60 years ago when she was 12.Full Article
News24.com | Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
News240 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Bob Dylan Sued for Allegedly Drugging and Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old in 1965
Mediaite
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1965, a new lawsuit claims.
-
Lawsuit alleges Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old in 1965
Upworthy
-
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
Bangkok Post
-
Bob Dylan Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse of a 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965
E! Online
-
Bob Dylan Sued For Sexual Abuse, Allegedly Groomed 12-Year-Old in 1965
TMZ.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly grooming, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965
Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing and grooming a 12-year-old in his Chelsea Hotel apartment in 1965, according to a new..
Delawareonline
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing 12-year-old in 1965
Legendary crooner Bob Dylan plied a 12-year-old girl with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her at his Chelsea Hotel..
FOXNews.com