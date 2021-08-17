Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti
Published
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered...Full Article
Published
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered...Full Article
Tropical Storm Grace dumped heavy rain on the area of Haiti where a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday killed at least 1,419..
Haiti has been hit by a tropical storm just two days after a powerful earthquake killed and injured thousands of people.