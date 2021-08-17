Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take action on Afghanistan
Published
"This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support," Yousafzai told BBC Newsnight.Full Article
Published
"This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support," Yousafzai told BBC Newsnight.Full Article
The Nobel Peace Prize winner also said that US President Biden "has a lot to do" and must "take a bold step" to protect the Afghan..