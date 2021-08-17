Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you
Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us..Full Article
Boston Dynamics’ ‘Atlas’ robot is pushing the boundaries of humanoid capabilities. Watch two robots perform synchronous..
"We're exploring how to push it to its limits, sometimes operating at those limits."