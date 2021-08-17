Afghanistan latest news as Taliban forces take control: Live updates
Published
The Taliban continues to solidify their control of Afghanistan as the US ends its military's combat mission in the country. Follow here...Full Article
Published
The Taliban continues to solidify their control of Afghanistan as the US ends its military's combat mission in the country. Follow here...Full Article
President Biden put a popular flag-waving wrapping on America’s forced withdrawal from Afghanistan in his 4 PM speech on Monday...
When Joe Biden took over the United States presidency last January, South-East Asia appeared to be low on his list of priorities...