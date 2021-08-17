Texas Gov. Abbott, who banned mask mandates, tests positive for Covid
Published
The announcement of Abbott's illness comes a day after he made a campaign stop where he can be seen surrounded by a large crowd of...Full Article
Published
The announcement of Abbott's illness comes a day after he made a campaign stop where he can be seen surrounded by a large crowd of...Full Article
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is fully vaccinated against the virus, has tested positive for Covid-19.
Watch VideoTexas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19
His office says the governor is fully vaccinated..