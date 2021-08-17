The Taliban has a $2.3 billion war chest to fund its fight in Afghanistan, with millions coming in from drugs, donations and real estate.It has taken the Taliban less than two weeks to seize control of Afghanistan again after government...Full Article
Where the Taliban gets its money and weapons from
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Biden Forfeits His Afghan Victory By Defending His Deep State Advisors – OpEd
Eurasia Review
President Biden put a popular flag-waving wrapping on America’s forced withdrawal from Afghanistan in his 4 PM speech on Monday...