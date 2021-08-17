A Look Inside An Afghan Displacement Camp In Kabul

Watch VideoLike the uncertainty surrounding Afghanistan’s future, the rows of tents in displacement camps in Kabul are rapidly growing. This footage captured exclusively for Newsy shows crowding conditions.
"Since the beginning of the year, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced as a result of conflict...
Watch VideoLike the uncertainty surrounding Afghanistan’s future, the rows of tents in displacement camps in Kabul are rapidly growing. This footage captured exclusively for Newsy shows crowding conditions.