Cam Thomas finishes Summer League top scorer among rookies, Nets fall to Raptors, 86-72
Published
Summer League is a wrap. Despite dropping their consolation game to the Raptors, 86-72, and ending with an overall record of 3-2,...Full Article
Published
Summer League is a wrap. Despite dropping their consolation game to the Raptors, 86-72, and ending with an overall record of 3-2,...Full Article
How about those Brooklyn Nets? Cam Thomas is taking the Summer League by storm, averaging 27.0 points per game this summer. He..
The top 10 rookies who performed well during summer league and some who completely played above their draft stock.