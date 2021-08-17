6 things to know about the Regeneron COVID-19 treatment Gov. Greg Abbott is using
Published
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, according to his...Full Article
Published
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, according to his...Full Article
Texas Governor Greg Abbott - a Republican who has sought to block local officials in the state from mandating the use of masks -..