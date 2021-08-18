Taliban kill woman for not wearing burqa on same day it vows to honor women's rights
On Tuesday, a photo emerged of a woman who was shot and killed at the hands of Taliban fighters when she reportedly didn’t wear a head...Full Article
Watch Video"Our mission has utterly changed since I last talked to you," Marina LeGree, founder of Ascend said.
In early..
Having taken control, the Taliban want the world to believe that they have become more pragmatic and inclusive in the twenty years..