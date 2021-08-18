Afghanistan evacuations pick up pace as Taliban claim women, press will have rights
Published
Evacuations from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport picked up pace on Wednesday after a frenzied and deadly start to the week.Full Article
Published
Evacuations from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport picked up pace on Wednesday after a frenzied and deadly start to the week.Full Article
Ever since the inauguration of Joe Biden as President, nearly seven months ago, an impressive and unprecedented number of..