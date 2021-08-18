Taliban Destroy Statue Of Foe, Stoking Fear Over Their Rule

Watch VideoThe Taliban have blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader who fought against them during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s, according to photos circulating on Wednesday, sowing further doubt about their claims to have become more moderate.
