Leaders in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley Defy the Taliban, Demand Inclusive Government
Afghanistan’s vice president and the son of a renowned mujahedeen leader are claiming control of a pocket of territory north of Kabul.Full Article
By Sayed Salahuddin
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with Anas Haqqani, a key member of the Taliban, on..
Having taken control, the Taliban want the world to believe that they have become more pragmatic and inclusive in the twenty years..