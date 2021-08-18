UPDATES: Caldor Fire Grows To More Than 53K Acres; Kyburz Now Under Evacuation Orders
Published
Mandatory evacuations are in place for several communities as the Caldor Fire grows in El Dorado County.Full Article
Published
Mandatory evacuations are in place for several communities as the Caldor Fire grows in El Dorado County.Full Article
More evacuation orders have been issued, including all the way up to Kyburz. More than 53,000 acres have burned so far.
The Dixie Fire now stands at 208,206 acres and is 23% contained. More than 4,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders...