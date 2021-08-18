Council May Rule Afghanistan, Taliban To Reach Out To Soldiers, Pilots
Published
Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban has taken over, while the Islamist terrorist movement's supreme...Full Article
Published
Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban has taken over, while the Islamist terrorist movement's supreme...Full Article
A Taliban council may govern Afghanistan, while supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada will serve in an executive role.
By Frud Bezhan*
(Gandhara) — The situation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, is changing rapidly as the Taliban has moved..
Watch VideoYears ago, a small group of women in the Afghan National Army secretly received combat training from women in the U.S...