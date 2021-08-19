Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Upworthy

Published

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on...

Full Article