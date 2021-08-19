Garth Brooks cancels tour dates due to COVID surge
Published
Country star Garth Brooks is canceling his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising COVID-19 cases.Full Article
Published
Country star Garth Brooks is canceling his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising COVID-19 cases.Full Article
Brooks said in a statement explaining the concert cancellations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, "I realize we are still in a fight. I..
Country music superstar Garth Brooks’ first Gillette Stadium concert could be in jeopardy with COVID cases once again on the..
US country star Garth Brooks has cancelled his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising Covid-19 cases.