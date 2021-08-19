Woman testifies R. Kelly sexually abused her when she was 16
Published
Federal prosecutors in New York began their case against R. Kelly with graphic testimony from a woman who says the R&B singer sexually...Full Article
Published
Federal prosecutors in New York began their case against R. Kelly with graphic testimony from a woman who says the R&B singer sexually...Full Article
A woman has told a court that she was a 16-year-old virgin and a member of R Kelly's fan club when the singer first sexually abused..
Bob Dylan Sued for Allegedly Sexually Abusing a 12-Year-Old in the 1960s.
In a civil lawsuit filed with the New York Supreme..