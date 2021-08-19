Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane FAQ for Walt Disney World
Published
Your most frequently asked questions about the new Disney Genie service coming to Walt Disney World.Full Article
Published
Your most frequently asked questions about the new Disney Genie service coming to Walt Disney World.Full Article
The new system called Disney Genie+ allows guests to access the "Lightning Lane" for an upcharge.
For $15-20, guests who use the new Disney Genie+ service will be able to access a "Lightning Lane" to avoid long wait times.