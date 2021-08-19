American Airlines will not serve alcohol on flights until 2022
Published
American Airlines says it will not serve alcohol in the main cabin of its flights until January 18, 2022, when the US mask mandate on...Full Article
Published
American Airlines says it will not serve alcohol in the main cabin of its flights until January 18, 2022, when the US mask mandate on...Full Article
Air travel is hitting pre-pandemic levels, but not everything is back to normal. In the midst of the busy summer travel season,..
Rowdy airline passengers have now racked up more than $1 million in potential fines this year with federal officials announcing..