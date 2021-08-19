Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh's husband dies of COVID-19
Published
Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh announced Thursday morning that her husband, Steve Walsh, had died. Earlier in the month, he was...Full Article
Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh said previously that she and her husband did not get the vaccine because it has not been fully..
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.