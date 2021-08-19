Gulf Coast's Beloved 'Redneck Riviera' Now A Virus Hotspot

Gulf Coast's Beloved 'Redneck Riviera' Now A Virus Hotspot

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoTourists and servers alike dance atop tables and in the aisles at one restaurant on the "Redneck Riviera," a beloved stretch of towns along the northern Gulf Coast where beaches, bars and stores are packed. Yet just a few miles away, a hospital is running out of critical care beds, its rooms full of unvaccinated people...

Full Article