17-Year-Old Afghan Soccer Player, Zaki Anwari, Died in Fall From U.S. Evacuation Plane

17-Year-Old Afghan Soccer Player, Zaki Anwari, Died in Fall From U.S. Evacuation Plane

Upworthy

Published

He was a young soccer player frantic to flee the Taliban. “He had no hope and wanted a better life,” a sports official said. So he...

Full Article