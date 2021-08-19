3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases
U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker have become the latest high-profile lawmakers to test positive for the coronavirus.Full Article
Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus.