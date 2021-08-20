The Taliban violently dispersed scattered protests for a second day Thursday amid warnings that Afghanistan's already weakened economy could crumble further without the massive international aid that sustained the toppled Western-backed...Full Article
Fall of Afghanistan: Taliban crush protests as they PR blitz
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
What Afghanistan Teaches About The Art Of The Possible – Analysis
By Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco
After decades of constant turmoil, the latest chapter in the conflict of Afghanistan..
Eurasia Review