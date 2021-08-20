Georgia governor enables businesses to reject COVID-19 mandates as hospitals overflow
Published
Georgia businesses won't have to comply with local COVID-19 measures like mask or vaccine mandates, as the state's hospitals are being...Full Article
Published
Georgia businesses won't have to comply with local COVID-19 measures like mask or vaccine mandates, as the state's hospitals are being...Full Article
[NFA] The United States hit a six-month high for new COVID cases with over 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday, according to a..
Kemp is among the GOP state leaders who've signed laws or executive orders to limit cities' and counties' ability to enforce..