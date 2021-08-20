Rugby legend Toutai Kefu has wiped away tears, calling a neighbour a hero, praising his son for going into "beast mode" and refusing to hate those alleged to have attacked his family in a home invasion.Four teenagers have been charged...Full Article
Toutai Kefu says son saved his life in Brisbane home invasion
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
