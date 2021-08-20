Larry Elder's ex-fiancee alleges a gun incident; he denies it
Published
Alexandra Datig, Larry Elder's one-time fiancee, says he once loaded a gun as they argued. Elder said he "never brandished a gun at anyone."Full Article
Published
Alexandra Datig, Larry Elder's one-time fiancee, says he once loaded a gun as they argued. Elder said he "never brandished a gun at anyone."Full Article
Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder forcefully pushed back on a claim from his former fiancee that he..