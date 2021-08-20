U.S. extending travel restrictions at border with Canada for another 30 days
The United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel across its land borders with Canada and Mexico until Sept. 21.Full Article
The United States is keeping its borders closed for non-essential travel to Canadians for at least another month.
Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents can enter Canada without needing to quarantine as of Monday.