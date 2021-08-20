National forests closed as California wildfires surge
Published
Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent...Full Article
Published
Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent...Full Article
Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have..
A firefighters using a drip torch to eliminate fuels between the fire and Crescent Mills, Plumas County, California, U.S, on Aug 8,..