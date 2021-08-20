Rain fell for several hours at the summit of Greenland's ice sheet last weekend for the first time in recorded history, as temperatures rose above freezing.Full Article
Rain falls at summit of Greenland's ice sheet for first time in recorded history
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rain Rather Than Snow Just Fell on Greenland’s Icy Summit for the First Time Ever
Veuer
It’s a bad sign in the battle against global warming. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
-
Rain Fell On The Peak Of Greenland's Ice Sheet For The First Time In Recorded History
NPR
-
Businessinsider.co.za | The summit of Greenland got rain, rather than snow, for the first time since 1989
News24
-
The summit of Greenland got rain, rather than snow, for the first time since 1989
Business Insider
-
'Unprecedented' rain falls for first time at summit of Greenland's ice sheet
USATODAY.com