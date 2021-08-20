Ron DeSantis leans into mask-mandate fights as Covid cases soar in Florida
Published
As the number of new coronavirus cases in his state soars, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is betting that an aggressive campaign against...Full Article
Published
As the number of new coronavirus cases in his state soars, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is betting that an aggressive campaign against...Full Article
The Palm Beach County School Board voted Wednesday night to explore legal action against a highly controversial executive order..
The governor of Florida's efforts to boost access and awareness of monoclonal treatments continued Monday.