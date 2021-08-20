ABC accused of cutting unflattering portions of Biden's interview
Published
ABC is being called out for editing out portions of President Biden’s interview on the deadly chaos in Afghanistan where he made gaffes...Full Article
Published
ABC is being called out for editing out portions of President Biden’s interview on the deadly chaos in Afghanistan where he made gaffes...Full Article
Watch VideoAfghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations,..