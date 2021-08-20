Federal Appeals Court Upholds CDC's Eviction Moratorium

Watch VideoA federal appeals court on Friday allowed the pause on evictions imposed by the CDC to remain in place, setting up a likely battle before the nation’s highest court.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia realtors to block the eviction...
