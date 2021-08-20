Carrie Ann Inaba Exits CBS’ ‘The Talk’ After 3 Seasons
Published
EXCLUSIVE, updated with video: Carrie Ann Inaba won’t be returning to The Talk for CBS’ daytime talk show’s upcoming season. Inaba, who...Full Article
Published
EXCLUSIVE, updated with video: Carrie Ann Inaba won’t be returning to The Talk for CBS’ daytime talk show’s upcoming season. Inaba, who...Full Article
The Talk's co-host shakeup continues. Carrie Ann Inaba has decided to permanently leave the CBS show after three seasons. She took..