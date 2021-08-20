Taliban Ban On Jabs May Trigger COVID-19 Spike

Given the Taliban’s hostility to vaccinations, WHO and medical experts fear a rapid and uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan will await the formation of a new government led by the ‘Islamic Scholars’.
The WHO recorded 152,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,047 deaths in Afghanistan between 3 January and...
