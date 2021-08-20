Full approval for Pfizer Covid vaccine could come from FDA on Monday, report says
The FDA could grant the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine full approval on Monday, The New York Times reported late Friday.Full Article
The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly aiming to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine next week.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo on Monday that the Pentagon will seek approval from President Joe Biden by the..