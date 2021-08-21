Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'
Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for “bad cooking,” as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly face being used as sex slaves.Full Article
According to Najla Ayoubi, a former judge in Afghanistan, women are also being sold as sex slaves and are being forced to marry..
